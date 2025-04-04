International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

International Paper Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of IP opened at $49.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

