Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Provident Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Provident Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 4.5% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $46,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,967.06. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ICE opened at $167.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.51 and its 200 day moving average is $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

