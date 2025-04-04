Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,274,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at $13,464,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,646,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth $4,187,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $287.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $357.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $449.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

