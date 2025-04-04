Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Piper Sandler Companies makes up about 0.7% of Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 11.2 %

NYSE PIPR opened at $229.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $183.58 and a 1-year high of $351.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.41 and a 200-day moving average of $286.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

