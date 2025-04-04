Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New Investment in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of WisdomTree as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,678,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,732,000 after purchasing an additional 399,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after acquiring an additional 93,140 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 390.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,859,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 119,762 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 651,121 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

About WisdomTree

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.