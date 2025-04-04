Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. ScanSource comprises approximately 0.7% of Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned 0.12% of ScanSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth about $5,687,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ScanSource by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after buying an additional 91,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,030,000 after acquiring an additional 87,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 70,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ScanSource news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $72,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,150.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $75,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,880. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,994 shares of company stock worth $731,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Trading Down 7.8 %

SCSC opened at $31.59 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $741.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

