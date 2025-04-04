Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,102 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Collegium Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLL. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,123,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,048.32. The trade was a 20.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,630. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,193 shares of company stock worth $3,243,594 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on COLL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.3 %

COLL opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

