Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New $988,000 Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 12,845.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 40,543.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Primoris Services by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Primoris Services news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,868.64. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,623.60. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Primoris Services Trading Down 6.9 %
NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.13. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $90.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Primoris Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
