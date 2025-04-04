Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New $988,000 Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 12,845.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 40,543.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Primoris Services by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Primoris Services news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,868.64. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,623.60. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRIM

Primoris Services Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.13. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $90.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.