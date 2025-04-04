Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Benchmark Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 25,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 128.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,180 shares in the company, valued at $17,398,347.60. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $33.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.97. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $52.57.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Benchmark Electronics

About Benchmark Electronics

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.