Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Buys Shares of 19,834 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,439,000 after purchasing an additional 354,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 435,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,704,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12,538.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,481,000 after buying an additional 889,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,483,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,113.38. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

