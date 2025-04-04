Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Perdoceo Education makes up about 0.8% of Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 6,236 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $155,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,250. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $430,482.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,432.64. The trade was a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,966. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.12 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

