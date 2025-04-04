Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Buys New Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned 0.08% of A10 Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $7,202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $4,236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 246,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 184,962 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 153,116 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ATEN opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

