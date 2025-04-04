Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Update

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Get Integer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Integer

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of Integer stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Integer has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.28 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,073,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Integer by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,410,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,960,000 after buying an additional 194,895 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,775,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,889,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,974,000 after acquiring an additional 52,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.