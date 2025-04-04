Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $183.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.09.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IBP
Installed Building Products Stock Performance
Installed Building Products Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.
Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 953.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.