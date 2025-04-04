Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSITGet Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $205.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s previous close.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average of $172.29.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSITGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

