Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $205.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s previous close.
Insight Enterprises Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NSIT stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average of $172.29.
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.
