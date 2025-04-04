Insider Selling: New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) CFO Sells $58,650.00 in Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,450. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roberto Bel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Roberto Bel sold 2,346 shares of New Jersey Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $113,968.68.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

