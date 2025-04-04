Insider Selling: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Sells 92,000 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total value of C$3,605,480.00.
AltaGas Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of TSE ALA traded down C$1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,000. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$28.76 and a 12 month high of C$40.17. The stock has a market cap of C$11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.72.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AltaGas had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALA. CIBC raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.11.
AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.
