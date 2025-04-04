Insider Selling: Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Sells $611,677.34 in Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 48,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $611,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,188,405 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,134.90. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 29,102 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $357,372.56.

On Thursday, March 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,922 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,315.22.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 200 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $2,724.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,536 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $502,370.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 42,987 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $599,668.65.

On Monday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,846 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $25,899.38.

On Friday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,143 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $216,090.61.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,674 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $164,836.88.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 1.0 %

HQL opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 379.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.