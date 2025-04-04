Insider Buying: Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,792,320.00 in Stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 584,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $10,792,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,098,131 shares in the company, valued at $186,613,460.88. The trade was a 6.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Pte Ltd Bbrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 85,145 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,657,773.15.

On Wednesday, March 12th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84.

On Monday, March 10th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 542,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,387,440.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 23.0 %

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

