Insider Buying: Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bittar bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,750.00 ($25,158.23).

Lotus Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $526.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Lotus Resources alerts:

Lotus Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi; and holds a 100% interest in the Letlhakane uranium project situated in Botswana. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.