Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 98,600 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $1,066,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,501,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,062,648.58. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 263,623 shares of company stock worth $2,911,665 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

