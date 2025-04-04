Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $2,675,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.7% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 26,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Incyte by 106.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 67,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,042,090.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,561.36. The trade was a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. This trade represents a 37.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,827 shares of company stock worth $3,322,618. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

