Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1,456.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,836 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of Incyte worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,292,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. William Blair cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

INCY stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.99. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,101.52. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,827 shares of company stock worth $3,322,618. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

