Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Purchases £4,996.62 in Stock

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Surkovic purchased 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £4,996.62 ($6,546.93).

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 4.2 %

Impax Environmental Markets stock traded down GBX 14.26 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 327.74 ($4.29). The stock had a trading volume of 910,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,208. Impax Environmental Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 319.50 ($4.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 410 ($5.37). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 378.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 384.50. The stock has a market cap of £760.85 million, a PE ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. Investments are made predominantly in quoted companies which provide, utilise, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management (which includes sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.