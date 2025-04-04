Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Purchases £4,996.62 in Stock

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Surkovic purchased 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £4,996.62 ($6,546.93).
Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 4.2 %
Impax Environmental Markets stock traded down GBX 14.26 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 327.74 ($4.29). The stock had a trading volume of 910,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,208. Impax Environmental Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 319.50 ($4.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 410 ($5.37). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 378.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 384.50. The stock has a market cap of £760.85 million, a PE ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.
Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile
