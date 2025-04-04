ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.67 ($0.04). Approximately 2,364,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,474,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
ImmuPharma Trading Up 5.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £11.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.49.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
