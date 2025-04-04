ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ (IPA) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

Shares of IPA stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.48.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 73.74% and a negative net margin of 114.50%. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,558,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,451 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 5.41% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

