IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). In a filing disclosed on April 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in IDEXX Laboratories stock on March 14th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 3/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 3/7/2025.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $410.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $395.91 and a 1-year high of $548.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,773,000 after purchasing an additional 120,558 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $11,226,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

