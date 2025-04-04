HUYA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,866 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 360% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,363 put options.

HUYA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.95 million, a P/E ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 0.73. HUYA has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 42.55%. HUYA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,766.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 4,396.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 2,790,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HUYA by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 164,112 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 758,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 302,988 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

