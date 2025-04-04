Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Shares Up 14.1% – Here’s What Happened

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.08 and last traded at C$19.07. Approximately 1,635,362 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,456,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on HUT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Hut 8
Hut 8 Price Performance
Hut 8 Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hut 8
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.