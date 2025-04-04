Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VTEB stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

