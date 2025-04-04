Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $187.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.03 and a 200 day moving average of $198.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9377 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

