Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 30,550 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

