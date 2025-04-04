Huntington National Bank Sells 320 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.6 %

CBOE stock opened at $225.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.00. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $234.37. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.