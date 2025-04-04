Huntington National Bank Purchases 745 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 6.7 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.