Huntington National Bank Has $770,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 20,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 270,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

NYSE:KKR opened at $102.33 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

