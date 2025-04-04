Huntington National Bank Has $2 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,227 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Ross Stores
In related news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $672,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,190.20. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $956,653.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,760,529.79. This trade represents a 5.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,905. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ross Stores Stock Performance
ROST opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.23. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ross Stores Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.
About Ross Stores
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
