Huntington National Bank Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,023,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $331.21 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $286.32 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,115.56. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

