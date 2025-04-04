Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $327.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.95 and a 200 day moving average of $334.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.90.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.33.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

