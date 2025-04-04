Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 624.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,435,550,000 after buying an additional 730,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,663,000 after acquiring an additional 766,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,648,000 after acquiring an additional 387,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,811 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.77.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $59,094,530. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $89.44 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

