Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.250-16.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $264.67 on Friday. Humana has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Humana stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

