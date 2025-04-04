HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,348 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $229,320,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HP by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,871,046,000 after buying an additional 3,923,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $885,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,977 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of HP by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,555,989 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $116,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

