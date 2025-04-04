Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,247 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Howmet Aerospace worth $59,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 6.7 %

HWM opened at $124.97 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

