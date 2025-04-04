Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,786,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 884.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after buying an additional 1,018,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,994,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,986,000 after buying an additional 677,213 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $206.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

