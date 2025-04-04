Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and traded as low as $8.59. Hon Hai Precision Industry shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 45,329 shares changing hands.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.