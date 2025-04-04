Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and traded as low as $8.59. Hon Hai Precision Industry shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 45,329 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.
