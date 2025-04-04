HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $215.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. HomeStreet has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $16.10.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 40.30%. On average, research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in HomeStreet by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

