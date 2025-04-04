Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $367.95 and last traded at $367.93. Approximately 556,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,436,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

Home Depot Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $353.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

