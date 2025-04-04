Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 246.50 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 249.50 ($3.27), with a volume of 9137462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.50).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 269.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 296.44. The company has a market cap of £430.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.08 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.98. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Insider Transactions at Hollywood Bowl Group

In related news, insider Darren M. Shapland purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £77,400 ($101,415.09). Also, insider Ivan Schofield bought 37,500 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £102,375 ($134,139.15). Insiders have acquired 97,800 shares of company stock worth $26,392,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

