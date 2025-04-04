HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI stock opened at $259.11 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $185.03 and a 1-year high of $283.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.40.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

