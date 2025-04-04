HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.10 and a 52-week high of $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

