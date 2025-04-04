HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,748,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,561,238,000 after acquiring an additional 70,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,423,747,000 after purchasing an additional 248,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,062,000 after buying an additional 47,055 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 13,574.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,569,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $192.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $130.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.43. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.51 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

